Jospong's Sanitation Success: Kenya Eyes Ghana's Waste Management Blueprint

A high-level delegation from the Kenyan Council of Governors has expressed confidence in Jospong Group’s capability of partnering with Kenya to address its sanitation challenges, saying Jospong can become a key partner with Kenya in environmental sanitation.

“Partnering with Jospong will help us improve all aspects of sanitation management in Kenya and enhance the lives of our citizens,” says the Wajir County Governor and Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors. “We are impressed by Jospong Group’s expertise and achievements in waste management.,” he added.



Speaking after a tour of Jospong Groups plants in Kumasi on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, H.E. Ahmed Abdulai, Wajir County Governor and Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors said the team is grateful for the opportunity.

After observing the separation process, production of plastic pellets, and youth entrepreneurship initiatives at JGC, the Kenyan delegation praised Jospong’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community well-being.

The General Manager of the KCARP, Ing. Samuel Ntumy was optimistic that the visit would yield positive results.

“We are looking forward to further discussions and timelines with them to finalise the arrangements,” Mr Ntumy said.

Besides KCARP, Kumasi Waste Water Treatment Plant and the Kumasi Medical Waste facilities, the delegation also visited ACARP, SSGL, Zoomlion’s Pantang Solid Waste Transfer Station, and JA Plantpool, among other key facilities.

The potential partnership between Jospong Group and the Kenyan Council of Governors is expected to lead to improved sanitation services in Kenya, benefiting millions of citizens.

The delegation is on a five-day mission to study Jospong Group’s waste management systems, following Kenyan President H.E. William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto’s visit to Ghana in April 2024.

The mission aims to foster knowledge sharing and collaboration between the two countries, aligning with the theme “Driving Investment and Intra-Africa Trade: The Ghana-Kenya Experience.

“This business development mission demonstrates the Kenyan government’s admiration for Jospong Group’s contributions to Ghana’s economy and its desire to replicate similar successes in Kenya,” said.

