Programmers Force (https://PF.com.pk), a frontrunner in the artificial intelligence technology landscape, proudly announces its influential participation at the second annual GITEX AFRICA 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com). The event, which took place from May 29-31 in Morocco, hosted approximately 1,500 exhibitors and welcomed a vibrant mix of entrepreneurs, innovators, and startups from 130+ countries, emphasizing its commitment to advancing the digital economy across Africa.

The Ultimate goal of this event is to develop the digital economy across the continent. GITEX Africa attracted global tech companies while fostering the growth of AI and 5G technologies, aiming to accelerate innovations to help Africa meet digital excellence. Within the dynamic and competitive market, Programmers Force’s booth emerged as the center of attraction at the event, attracting stakeholders from SaaS, Fintech, Crimetech, Regtech, and Healthtech industries through innovative AI products.

At GITEX Africa 2024, Programmers Force showcased its extensive capabilities and industry leadership by presenting 7+ innovative products spanning Regtech, Biometrics, and productivity enhancements, highlighting the company’s dedication to transforming diverse sectors through innovation. The company also pitched 8+ subsidiary companies that not only underscored the breadth and depth of their technological expertise but also reinforced PF’s role as a powerhouse in fostering innovation and driving digital transformation within the tech industry.

“The overwhelming enthusiasm we’ve experienced at GITEX AFRICA reinforces the importance of our mission to drive digital transformation globally,” stated Khurram A. “We are poised to bring our advanced AI solutions to new markets, spearheading innovation and digital excellence.”

The event has been successful for the company as it initiated many fruitful partnerships and met plenty of professionals and business stakeholders from the African and global tech ecosystems.

About Programmers Force:

Programmers Force is Pakistan’s first AI-based tech company committed to developing AI-powered solutions that empower governments and businesses to fast-track the digital-first movement. The company envisioned fostering a creative and collaborative environment for its team members of 1,000+ innovators, driving feasible and dynamic innovations. The company has launched 7+ products worldwide, equipping its clientele with the solutions for full-scale tech adoption, ensuring they get a competitive edge in the digital landscape.