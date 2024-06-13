The Ministry of Health has denied allegations that the locked containers from the Global Fund at the Tema port contain crucial drugs for tuberculosis (TB) and HIV/AIDS treatment.

This statement follows concerns raised by health-focused civil society organizations (CSOs) regarding potential repercussions from the Global Fund, threatening to cease assistance to Ghana if the containers are not cleared promptly.

In response to assertions by CSOs that the drugs within the containers are deteriorating at the ports, Isaac Offei Baah, the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, reiterated that the locked-up containers primarily hold mosquito nets and not medications for TB or HIV/AIDS.

He emphasised that, the Ministry stands by this clarification amidst the ongoing controversy.

“I want to put it on record that we have mosquito nets, and we don’t have anything like HIV drugs or TB drugs [locked up at the port].”

“Once it is something that has been given to the people of Ghana, we are working towards getting them out and putting them to good use.”

“So for clarity sake, we don’t have any HIV drugs locked up at the port that we have not cleared. All those ones were cleared somewhere last April,” he said.

