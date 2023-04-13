Actress, Joselyn Dumas and artiste manager, Bullgod were part of the tall list of celebrities who attended the album listening session by the talented dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

In a video posted on social media, Stonebwoy arrived at the venue in Accra dressed in all white attire.

He was lauded by music industry players for how he has projected his music and brand in Africa and beyond.

Talking about his 5th Dimension album, Stonebwoy urged Ghanaians to patronise the songs just as they do for musicians outside Ghana.

He added that, as a Ghanaian artiste, he has invested so much in his craft hence expects his fans to stream and buy from all online platforms when it drops on April 28.

“When foreigners drop things, we promote it easily and selflessly; we need to support our own. Only God knows how much I have invested in my craft to be here today,” he pleaded.

Some other celebrities spotted at the live-album listening include Abeiku Santana, Joy Prime’s IB, Joy FM’s Becky among other notable people who thronged the venue to support the dancehall and Afrobeats musician.

Since his entry into the Ghanaian music industry, Stonebwoy has won the hearts of many music lovers in the country.

He has worked and performed on a number of local and international platforms alongside celebrated Ghanaian and foreign artistes.

Having performed in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, and Holland among others, Stonebwoy has shared the stage with international acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Davido, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid and a host of others.

