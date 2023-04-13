The Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU) have announced plans to withdraw its services nationwide effective Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The decision, according to TEWU is to demand the payment of professional and skills development allowance.

The Deputy General Secretary, Charles Kofi Osei on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said the action is a necessary evil as all attempts to get their concerns addressed have proven futile.

He noted that, they are yet to receive any feedback despite letters submitted to relevant stakeholders.

Mr Osei revealed TEWU, whose members are non-teaching staff including bursars, cooks, cleaners, administrators, accountants, and auditors, among others are owed arrears since 2021.

“The allowance was introduced in November 2020 and teachers were paid theirs but we were exempted although processes leading to payment have been concluded,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Public University Workers detach from TEWU-TUC

Our members will not take any more explanations – TEWU

He stressed that, the strike is not a political action but a move to ensure members are paid what is due them.

Mr Osei added that, the union will not hesitate to rescind their decision if their demands are met by April 15.

Play the audio above: