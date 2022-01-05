Members of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), of the Ghana Education Service (GES), have withdrawn their services due to the delay of their continuous Professional Development (CPD) allowance.

The strike action took effect today, January 5, 2022.

According to the General Secretary of TEWU, Mr Mark Korankye, even though the President stated that he has paid CPD allowance to the teaching and non-teaching staff of GES in the State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) read in Parliament last year, they are yet to receive payment.

He lamented the constant dismissal of their grievances as he remarked that his members will no longer take any explanations.

“If payment of this allowance has been made, why is it that non-teaching staff have not received any? Could it be that our Union leaders are not pushing harder enough for this to be paid to our members or someone has collected the money and has not paid to the right people? Our members would not take any more explanation”, he stressed.

Members of TEWU which consist of the non-teaching staff, stated that the government has shown no effort in paying their allowance despite the numerous reminders to the government concerning their CPD allowance.

“What is the crime of the non-teaching staff that since the announcement of the payment of the CPD allowance, the leadership of TEWU has been following up to ensure that our members benefit from it? All our efforts have not yielded any results.”

“In making the payment of this allowance, professional teachers were paid GH¢ 1,200.00 and non-professional teachers were paid GH¢800.00, thus leaving the non-teaching staff completely out”, Mr Korankye described.

Responding to their grievances, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has scheduled January 12 to meet with the government, TEWU and the Certified Registered Anesthetists (CRAs) to address their demands.