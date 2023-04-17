Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has signed a new contract with Premier League side, Crystal Palace.

Ayew’s contract was due to expire this summer but has signed a new deal until 2024.

“I am glad with the new deal. I’ve been here for nearly five years and it has not always been easy. I just keep going and believe in what I can do,” said Ayew in an interview with London News.

The 31-year-old forward joined the Eagles from Swansea City. He has made total appearances of 166, scoring 18 goals so far.

Ayew’s performances on the pitch have earned him the trust of Palace fans, as he was voted the club’s Player of the Season for 2019/2020.

Ayew’s new contract provides a much-needed boost for the team as they look to improve their 12th-place standing in the Premier League.

With Ayew’s contract sorted, Palace can now focus on their remaining matches of the season, starting with a home game against struggling Everton on Saturday.