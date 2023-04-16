Inaki Williams scored twice in Athletic Bilbao’s win over Real Sociedad in the Basque derby on Saturday at Sam Mames.

Having scored in his last two games, the striker continued with his fine form and netted a brace to help his team beat their fierce rivals 2-0 and move closer to securing European football for next season in La Liga.

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro made a great save after a shot from Nico Williams after a mistake in the 254th minute before the latter scored the opener by stabbing home a corner.

Despite La Real’s complaints that Inaki had handled the ball after taking a swing and mishitting it, VAR confirmed otherwise.

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon made a great double save to deny Ander Barrenetxea and Take Kubo, maintaining his team’s lead.

Inaki then scored his second goal after 70 minutes, driving into the box and firing past Remiro from a tight angle.

Although Alexander Sorloth had a chance to score for the visitors, he inexplicably slammed the ball over the bar from point-blank range.

Barrenetxea also missed a chance to score when he was unmarked in the box late on, leaving Athletic fans laughing at their luck in the stands.

Inaki Williams was substituted in the 89th minute.