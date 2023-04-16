Erling Haaland scored twice as Premier League champions Manchester City maintained their winning streak with a dominant victory over relegation-threatened Leicester City.

The hosts cut the gap to league leaders Arsenal to just three points, but Mikel Arteta’s men can re-establish their advantage when they face West Ham on Sunday.

It was a thoroughly comfortable day for Pep Guardiola’s men, who scored twice in the first 13 minutes through John Stones’ thumping effort and Haaland’s penalty.

The 22-year-old Norwegian goal machine added his second with a delightfully dinked finish 12 minutes later, but could not add to his tally after being substituted at half-time.

Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen made a superb flying stop to deny Riyad Mahrez’s curling strike, the closest the hosts came to a fourth in the second half.

Meanwhile, Dean Smith suffered a nightmare start in his first game in charge of Leicester, although Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed a 75th minute consolation and also hit the post against his old club.

The Foxes remain deep in trouble at the wrong end of the table, sitting in 19th position and two points off safety.