It was a fun moment when celebrated artiste, Davido met his popular lookalike in a club.

The duo run into each other at the birthday bash of affluent businessman, Obi Cubana, in the presence of other celebrities who graced the much-talked about event.

Obi celebrated his birthday in grand style with a couple of artists gracing the event.

Davido was flabbergasted when he met Tinobo whose dressing and gestures could be mistaken for the 30B gang boss.

Davido shocked many when he requested Twinobo perform his latest jam, Unavailable to entertain the charged guest.

Twinobo grabbed the opportunity and delivered which left the revelers with joy.

Taking to Instagram to share snippets of their meeting, the lookalike extended gratitude to God for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Having partied with Davido, he said he believes his life will change for the better.

Watch video below: