The fate of two prospective aspirants seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the upcoming by-election at Kumawu hangs in the balance as the Vetting Committee is yet to clear them.

Eight NPP stalwarts are seeking to lead the party as its parliamentary candidate but six got clearance after the vetting.

Chairman of the Vetting Committee, Danquah Smith Buttey did not disclose the basis for the disqualification.

“We are done with the vetting of the aspirants. They have picked their balloting. We need a very credible candidate to win the by-election. They are all credible, but we need someone who is going to win the seat for us” he told Adom News.

“When asked about the fate of the two persons who could not be cleared, he said it is an internal matter.

The NPP has set Sunday, April 23, 2023, to select a candidate ahead of the by-election at Kumawu.

The Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to officially announce a date for the by-election after the Kumawu parliamentary seat was declared vacant following the demise of the sitting Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah.

