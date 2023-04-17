Nigerian afrobeats star, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has revealed that he made his first one million naira at the age of 17 and handed all the money to his mother.

The 22-year-old musician disclosed this in recent interview with Z100 New York.

“The person who I knew needed it more was my mum. So, I handed everything I made to her. I know it was cool to drive around the city as a 17-year-old in a cool whip. But I can’t drive a cool whip when my mum didn’t have a car or my mum has to borrow my keys. You know, I had to put her on first,” he said.

“Passing all of that to her, whatever investment she makes… I made my first million [naira] at 17 but I made more than a million. But it’s cool to be in that stage to be able to provide for your family.”

Speaking further, the ‘Calm Down’ crooner said his biggest achievement is being able to provide for his family and create opportunities for others.

“Someone created an opportunity for me to bless the world this much. So, I can’t imagine how much the people I helped are going to bless the world. You know, I go hard not just for myself. I go hard for them. As doors open for me, I wanna open doors for them,” he added.

His comments come at a time when social media is awash with diverse opinions on Achraf Hakimi’s chaotic divorce with estranged wife Hiba Abouk.

It has been revealed during the divorce proceedings that Hakimi owned nothing to his name and all his assets are under the control of his mother.

In reaction, Rema indicated his mother, at a point owned and managed his fortunes due to his age.