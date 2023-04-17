Highlife artiste, Fameye has taken a different stance on the latest celebrities’ lookalikes who have grabbed media attention.

While other artistes are uncomfortable with their impersonators, Fameye seems to have no problem with his lookalike.

In his opinion, having a lookalike who is a fan of his music is flattering and an indication of an artiste’s popularity.

Fameye however warned them not to cross the line.

“It was brought to my attention a man who resembles me a little bit. I followed him on his platform and realized he was hyping my songs, so Junior Fameye, you’re doing well. Enjoy the fame, but don’t do it too much” he said.

Fameye warned the lookalikes not to book shows in the original artiste’s name and performs their songs since that will be criminal.

The conversation of lookalikes have gained media attention after Kuami Eugene’s impersonator was spotted performing to guests of an events.

Aside the fame, the lookalikes have reportedly gotten endorsements from some commercial brands.

RELATED