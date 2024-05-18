The late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, Dr John Kumah will be laid to rest today, May 18, 2024.

Following a brief illness, the 45-year-old lawmaker passed away on March 7, leaving behind a wife and six children.

The funeral will take place at Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu in the Ashanti region, where his one-week observation was also held.

He has been laid in state for viewing and filing past at the Onwie Roman Catholic School Park and be interred at the Aduapakye Royal Cemetery.

A Thanksgiving service will be held in his honour on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Onwie Roman Catholic School Park.

