National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for the Ayawaso West Constituency, John Dumelo has donated relief items to squatters who were razed out by fire last weekend at Shiashie in Accra.

The photos he shared on his social media platforms had him holding food items and distributing to residents who were affected by the inferno.

He wrote: “Over the past few days, we have constantly fed the the residents of Shiashie who were affected by the fire. #idey4u #isharethelittleihave.”

Earlier, John Dumelo rushed to the scene when the news broke out that fire has razed about 100 kiosks which serve as shelter for some squatters at Shiashie in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in Accra.

He was standing by one of the fire victims, an old lady, who looked perturbed by the unfortunate. One could easily tell from the photo that he was comforting her.

The actor shared the photo and wrote: Please say a prayer for Shiahie fire victims.