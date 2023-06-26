Ghanaian actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has generously gifted some streetlights to security personnel of the University of Ghana, Legon.

In a tweet, he indicated that the initiative was to help reduce the attacks by armed thieves on students on the Evandy and Bani hostel stretch road.

“Last night, I donated floodlights/streetlights to the University of Ghana (Legon) security to be fixed on the Evandy/Bani hostel stretch of the road. This will help brighten that road and hopefully reduce attacks by armed thieves on students.”

The parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) pledged to provide more streetlights to make the entire university campus safe for all students.

“I will be donating more street lights in the upcoming weeks to brighten up the entire Legon campus,” he assured.

His post received mixed reactions from followers.

Below is his tweet:

Last night, I donated floodlights/streetlights to the University of Ghana (Legon) security to be fixed on the Evandy/Bani hostel stretch of road. This will help brighten that road and hopefully reduce attacks by armed thieves on students. I will be donating more street lights in… pic.twitter.com/BTQGYggoo1 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) June 26, 2023

ALSO READ: