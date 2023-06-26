Former President John Mahama has slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo over his comments that James Gyakye Quayson could end up in jail if voted for as Assin North Member of Parliament (MP).

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer has said the comments of the President are misleading and should be ignored.

President Akufo-Addo, while speaking at a rally at Assin North on Sunday, charged the constituents not to make a mistake by voting for the NDC’s Gyakye Quayson in the bye-election on Tuesday.

The President insisted Mr Quayson cannot deliver on the duties expected of him as an MP as he could end up in jail due to the criminal trial he is facing, leaving the Constituency without an MP.

But Mr Mahama has said the NDC candidate has not committed any crime to warrant a jail term as claimed by the President.

“The president cannot mislead people to think Gyakye Quayson’s case and that of Sakande are the same. Sakande went to prison because he lied and hid his passport but Gyakye Quayson renounced his citizenship before the election. So what crime has he committed?” he said amidst loud cheers from constituents present.

Mr Mahama stressed the bye-election was different and crucial, hence the people of Assin North must make the right choice by voting for Mr Quayson.

ALSO READ:

Aaudio attached above: