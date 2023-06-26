The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has made a passionate appeal to the church, urging it to actively engage in national affairs.

During his speech at the induction ceremony of The Apostolic Church-Ghana on June 24, 2023, Bagbin expressed concern over the declining interest of the church in matters of national and political importance.

He emphasized that this diminishing involvement has resulted in severe consequences for the moral and social fabric of the country.

Bagbin stressed the need for the church to recognize that politicians are an integral part of society and should not be abandoned.

He called for a departure from the passive approach of relying solely on prayers as a substitute for discipline, hard work, and a sense of duty as responsible citizens.

While acknowledging the power of prayer, Bagbin emphasized that prayer alone is insufficient without corresponding action.

He stated, “We must discard defeatist attitudes and take a proactive stance in addressing the challenges our nation faces.”

Bagbin urged the church to leverage its influence to champion good governance, social justice, and economic development. Furthermore, he implored religious institutions to raise their voices against corruption and all forms of injustice.

The congregation responded to Bagbin’s speech with resounding applause, reflecting the widespread support for his call to action.

ALSO READ: