Award-winning gospel artiste, Joe Mettle, has revealed there is no bad blood between him and the music group, Soul Winners.



According to him, they are still in contact and have a good relationship going on.



Mr Mettle, who was a lead singer for the group and worked on a couple of projects including the famous Walabolo bread of life track, disclosed this in an interview on Adom TV.



“I was with the group for six years and there is no bad blood between us. I actually became the lead singer after my successor travelled, hence there was a gap to be filled.



“I did not just leave but after I gained admission to Pentecost University, there were clashes with my lecture schedules and as someone who was eager to complete school, I had to let go of the group so my education does not suffer,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamkloe on M’ashyase3.

.

Fast forward, Mr Mettle indicated he wanted to focus on building his own craft, hence it was advisable he went solo to gain focus.



However, he emphasised he left on a good note, adding there is no need for anyone to think there is a rift between them.