Award-winning actress, Jackie Appiah, has opened the doors to her recently-acquired mansion at Trasacco estate in the East Legon enclave in Accra.

It is reported that she acquired the new house in the latter months of 2021. The news came up in December.

Days after the news of her mansion emerged, a video of the actress’ new home surfaced on social media.

The video showed the house to be a storey-building with a swimming pool and a plush compound.

In her latest video, the actress showed the interior of the house as she receives a visitor to her home.

The visitor happened to be the actress’ stylist, Bveystyling.

After entering the living room, her stylist was heard disclosing that she liked the space.

She also expressed her admiration for the actress’ hair.

The video, which was first shared on Jackie’s Instagram stories, has been reposted by blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa.

See below for the video: