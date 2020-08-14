Gospel musician Brother Sammy has shamed his critics with a revealing invite into his marital life.

According to the musician, he has never cheated on his wife.

He disclosed this in an interview on Okay FM.

He asserted that he has been married for close to 10 years but there is no lady who has warmed his bed apart from his wife.

Brother Sammy’s wife lives in France whereas he is in Ghana but, to him, that is not a problem neither does it challenge his libido.

He gave a secret to a successful marriage saying every married couple should leave themselves for a week or month and stay somewhere alone for awhile to create an atmosphere for them to miss each other.

“This freshens the marriage every time . . . Sometimes, I don’t see my wife for two years but should you see us having a video call, you’ll love me . . . Every time my wife arrives in Ghana, I intentionally arrange bloggers to meet us at the airport,” he said.