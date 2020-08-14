It’s not every day that you bump into someone who looks like one of the most celebrated musicians in the world on your timeline.

Which is probably why when Lorun Elisabeth, a student from Manchester, posted a selfie of herself looking strikingly similar to the Beat It hit maker, Micheal Jackson, her post was flooded with thousands of reactions.

Lorun took to Twitter to share with her followers a candid selfie captioned “Blame it on the boogie?”

What she probably did not expect was the surge in comments from people who kept telling her just how much she looks like the world’s beloved MJ.

While some tweeps commented on her post with their favourite Michael Jackson lyrics, others made jokes about whether or not she could be the real Michael Jackson