The third accused in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, Richard Jakpa says he was taken aback at the ignorance of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, for his apparent misunderstanding of ISO certification.

Briefing the press after the fourth proceedings in the trial on Thursday, June 27, Mr Jakpa noted that the Attorney General incorrectly argued that ISO certification is akin to an incorporation registration, suggesting that Big Sea was incorporated in 2015.

Mr Jakpa said he attempted to correct this misconception but found the Attorney General unreceptive.

“I tried to educate him that it is not an incorporation certificate because to incorporate a company, it must be done by a sovereign nation that has lost to incorporate companies.

“But ISO certification is a certification by an international standards organisation that certifies manufacturing companies and private companies when they are manufacturing products about their quality standards. So seeing ISO 2015 doesn’t mean that Big Sea was registered in 2015,” Mr Jakpa explained.

He further argued that the document presented by the Attorney General indicated a recent re-certification, meaning it is renewed annually.

“And the man was still swimming in his ignorance and would not admit that a private company cannot create a company to be in existence in a sovereign nation without going through the laws of that country.”

“I don’t need to teach him that but the man was so ignorant about what is an ISO. A whole Attorney General of a nation. Just as I was educating him on an LC on the audio recording, I have been educating this young man but the man’s ignorance is just beyond unbelievable, he wouldn’t accept it because of his arrogance. It was the same thing I did with him on the LCs”, Mr Jakpa added.

