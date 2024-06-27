In a historic first, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in a highly anticipated debate tonight, marking the first time a sitting president and a former president have debated each other.

This event, taking place at CNN’s Atlanta studios at 9 p.m. ET, is the opening salvo in the 2024 presidential campaign, setting the stage for a high-stakes election.

Historic First

This debate is notable for several reasons. It is the earliest debate between major party nominees in U.S. history, occurring over five months before the general election. The last time a debate happened this early in the cycle was during the Kennedy-Nixon debates of 1960.

Debate Details

Moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, the debate will be a 90-minute event with strict rules: microphones will be muted except for the candidate speaking, and no props or pre-written notes are allowed. Each candidate will be provided with a pen, a pad of paper, and a bottle of water. There will be no studio audience, and the debate will include two commercial breaks during which campaign staff cannot interact with the candidates.

Viewing Options

The debate will be broadcast live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and streaming on Max for subscribers. It will also be available without a cable login on CNN.com and simulcast on additional broadcast and cable news networks. CNN’s live coverage will feature analysis and fact-checking.

Campaign Stakes

With less than five months until the election, the stakes are high. Biden and Trump will be looking to sway voters on key issues such as immigration, the economy, and more. The debate comes at a time when both candidates are under intense scrutiny: Biden, the oldest sitting president, will have to address concerns about his age and mental sharpness, while Trump faces legal challenges, including criminal charges related to his business practices and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Key Issues to Watch

Trump’s Focus: Will Trump concentrate on Biden’s record or his own grievances about the 2020 election and ongoing legal issues? His advisers have urged him to focus on broader issues like the economy, crime, and inflation. Biden’s Age: Biden, 81, will need to counteract concerns about his age by delivering a strong, coherent performance. Any misstep could exacerbate worries about his ability to serve another term. Abortion: Trump’s stance on abortion has been inconsistent, and it will be interesting to see how he navigates this issue, particularly in appealing to both conservative and moderate voters. Inflation: Biden will likely defend his economic record and address ongoing concerns about inflation, a key issue that has affected his approval ratings. Democracy and Election Integrity: Biden is expected to challenge Trump directly on his denial of the 2020 election results and his alleged threats to democracy. Foreign Policy: The candidates’ differing views on Ukraine and U.S. relations with Russia will be a focal point, with Biden supporting Ukraine and Trump taking a more ambiguous stance. Immigration: Both candidates have sharply contrasting policies on immigration, and this will be a major topic of discussion. Biden is expected to emphasize a compassionate approach, while Trump will likely push for stricter enforcement.

Tonight’s debate is set to be a defining moment in the 2024 presidential race. As Biden and Trump prepare to face off, the nation will be watching closely to see how each candidate addresses the critical issues and whether they can sway undecided voters.

