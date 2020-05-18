Ghanaian United Kingdom-based musician, Reggie Zippy, has commenced an online campaign where he expects many Ghanaian musicians to come onboard to fix the “porous” music royalties system in the country.

In a six-minute long video, he said there are many music legends willing to work with musicians in the country but the royalties system make it difficult to synergise on a project.

The Virgin hitmaker explained that amid the Coronavirus pandemic, most Ghanaian creatives would lose out on funds due to lack of shows which, according to him, shouldn’t be so.

I wanna entreat my fellow Ghanaian artistes to be strong in this coronavirus era. I know its not easy. Especially in the system where if you are not performing, you are not eating. I wanna entreat all musicians to come together and realise we can’t go on like this, he said.

Enough where we did free songs. In Ghana, you can have over 100,000 downloads and money doesn’t come to you. Our system is porous so all the money needed for musicians don’t come in.

There are companies who are interested in doing music business in Ghana, but until we sort out the mess we can’t move on, he added.

Lots of musicians such as Samini, Reggie Rockstone, and others have posted videos of themselves supporting the #AllianceForChange campaign.

Watch the full video below: