Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president, Fred Pappoe, has reacted to the proposal of making the topflight football autonomous.

President of GFA, Kurt Okraku, in his campaign message pledged that he will make the Premier League autonomous.

Togbe Afede XIV, Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, Mr John Ansah, Operations Manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club and Delali Senaye, the Chief Executive Officer of Inter Allies Football Club have been nominated by the Premier League.

According to Mr Pappoe, broad consultation must be made before the final decision is made.

He also reiterated that it will take one or more years to implement the decision of autonomous league.

“It’s a good idea, but practically you will have to think deeply about it before implementing. What are the things that need to put in place, what are the structures, the regulations?” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We have to change quite a number of things to do that. There must be phases of the implementation.

“We cannot just get up and say we’re going autonomous. It will take us like one or two years to be fully an autonomous league,” he added.

On the issue of GFA’s legacy debt, Mr Pappoe said some of the issues raised by the FA were valid but must come out clear.

“Some of the issues raise are valid. The books of the FA are still available. The auditors reports are also there so we can discuss that.

“Some are raising questions on Kwesi Appiah’s salary because some believe the Ministry of Sports are responsible for his salary but its in the books of the FA that they are paying him.

“I will urge the FA to come clear on that because this is a new administration and such things are good for our football,” he added.