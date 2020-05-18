General Manager (GM) of Waste Masters and Agro Ghana Limited Edmund Kweku Vidjah, who is in charge of the disinfestation exercise against bedbugs in public senior high schools (SHSs) in the North East Region has said that the chemical used against the blood-sucking insects is ‘very potent.’

According to him, schools being disinfected to rid them of the menace of bedbugs will attest to the potency of the chemical when they are re-opened.

Mr. Vidjah said the chemical has been approved of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ministry of Education for the national disinfestation exercise in SHSs across the country.

Mr Vidjah made the observation when Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) begun a four-day disinfestation and disinfection exercise (Thursday, May 14, 2020—Sunday, May17, 2020) in the region.

The GM of Waste Masters and Agro Ghana Limited, , a subsidiary of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), described the exercise so far by his team of sprayers as “very successful.”

“We have enjoyed the full cooperation of the school authorities which has facilitated the pace of our work. In fact, the school heads have been very helpful,” he said.

He went on to aver that the disinfestation will particularly help ease the pains of students, looking at the harm done them by bedbugs.

About twelve (12) SHSs are expected to be disinfected in the region.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Headmaster in Charge of Administration, Nalerigu SHS, Ali Nantomah, was full of praise for the government and Zoomlion for the exercise.

According to him, his school has been battling with bedbugs over the years, a situation, he lamented, sometimes compelled the students to sleep outside their dormitories.

“…and to make matters worse, many of my students could not even have the peace of mind to do any meaningful academic work,” he bemoaned.

“That is why our school is very grateful to the government and Zoomlion for this initiative. Indeed, it will go a long way to ease our burden of using our scare resources to spray the school, and further give the students the peace of mind to study,” Mr Nantomah added.

The team also sprayed Gambaga Girls SHS also in the North East Region. Among the facilities sprayed included the dormitories, administration blocks, dining halls, beds, mattresses, lockers, kitchens and various offices.

The exercise is a collaboration between Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service.

Already the exercise had been done in Eastern, Ashanti and Volta Regions. The team is currently in Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Northern, North East, Oti and Savannah Regions.