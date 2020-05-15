Producer Hammer has shared a photo of his two sons at the cemetery paying respect to his late wife who passed on six years ago.

The post disclosed that, the late Irene Nana Ama Asante died of heart attack when her sons were at a younger age.

Hammer, added that he was touched by the prayers his sons said for her as they visited the cemetery recently.

His caption read: 6yrs ago today my boys lost their mum to a heart attack, hearing their individual prayer at the cemetery today was so touching. Rest In Peace Irene, I got this!