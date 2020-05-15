The Electoral commission has responded to allegations by the National Democratic Congress that it was conniving with the National Identification Authority (NIA) to rig the upcoming 2020 general elections in favour of the governing party, NPP.

According to the Electoral commission, their outfit is no position to conspire with any political party or institution as being speculated by the NDC to rig elections, as the electoral processes remain transparent at all levels.

In a press statement signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs at the EC, Sylvia Annoh, this is just another attempt by the main opposition party, the NDC, to undermine the image and integrity of the institute by “peddling untruths and falsehoods.”

On Thursday, the NDC had held a press briefing to accuse the EC among other things of conspiring with the ruling NPP and the NIA to rig Election 2020.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW