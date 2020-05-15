Immigration officers on the Aflao border have intercepted six men with 31 compressed parcels of substances suspected to be a narcotic drug at “Beat 11”, an unapproved route into Togo.

The substance wrapped in brown papers has the number “50” inscribed with blue ink on them perhaps indicating each one weighs 50 grams.

The commander in charge of the Aflao command who confirmed the incident to Joy News said, “the six men are Ghanaians who escaped into the bush and their footprints could not be traced.”

According to Chief Supt. Fred Duodu, his officers are yet to hand the parcels to the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) for further forensic investigation.

The Immigration officers with the suspected marijjuana

“Patrols by deployed officers at border posts have been intensified especially at the unapproved routes of ‘Beats’ and ‘Pillars’.

“Because these routes remain closed to travellers, it has prevented the local residents from illegally entering Lome,” he said.

He said it has also curtailed smuggling and trafficking activities along the corridor.

The country’s borders which remain closed till May 31 as announced by President Akufo-Addo to prevent coronavirus.

Immigration patrol at the Ghana-Togo border has been on a 24hour surveillance in two-shift duty protocols instituted to ensure nobody enters the country illegally until the ban is lifted.