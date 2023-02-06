An Italian-based Ghanaian woman on holidays is alleged to have been murdered by a neighbour at Sepe Buokrom in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, known only as Maa Akose, was allegedly stabbed by her 20-year-old neighbour, Baafi, who often visited the deceased.

Eye witnesses say they saw the suspect jump out of a window in the victim’s apartment to flee the scene after allegedly committing the crime.

The suspect, identified as Koo Baah, according to eyewitnesses, threatened to eliminate any person who attempted to arrest him with a gun after allegedly committing the heinous act on Monday morning.

However, the fearless angry youth in the Buokrom Community overpowered the suspect and handed him immediately to the Kumasi Airport Police Command.

Narrating how the incident occurred, a co-tenant to the deceased, Hamidu Issah explained:

“We heard the deceased Maa Rose shouting while mentioning the name Koo Baafi who happens to be an errand boy for her, so we thought it was a normal call which she normally does, but we realised the deceased’s voice was getting faint, so we rushed to her room at the last floor of the three-storey building.

“When we got there, we saw blood stains all over the place, so we began following the blood stains and discovered the woman had been dragged to the bathroom by the suspect.

“We immediately called the police for assistance but the woman was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.”

The unfortunate incident has thrown the entire community into a state of shock and mourning.