The Deputy National Director of a non-profit environmental conservation organization, A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bossu has stated that it will take the country several years to bring the water bodies back to their natural state.

In an interview with Adom News, he highlighted various factors contributing to water pollution and soil degradation and emphasized the need to refrain from behaviours that worsen the problem.

Mr Bossu’s research findings suggest that, the restoration of water bodies will require at least five years due to the presence of chemicals.

He also emphasized the need for proactive measures to prevent environmental pollution, stating that with such measures, the water will gradually return to its normal state.

“If we take proactive measures to protect our environment against pollution, the water will gradually return to its normal state. Water can look beautiful but the quality may be different it is something we should think about. The extraction of minerals has led to the release of contaminants such as heavy chemicals, mercury etc. into water sources, rendering them unwholesome and inhabitable”.

“We have the opportunity to enhance our water quality by eliminating harmful chemicals. Additionally, research indicates that we can rejuvenate our rivers, streams, and land, although this process may require time or even several years, if not more than five (5),” the Deputy National Director of A Rocha Ghana cautioned.

