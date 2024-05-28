NBA Africa (www.NBA.com) and Safaricom, the leading telecommunication company in East Africa, today announced a multiyear youth basketball development collaboration in Kenya that will reach more than 10,000 youth this year through regional and national Jr. NBA tournaments, coaching clinics, and an elite camp for top Kenyan prospects. The collaboration marks the league’s most expansive youth development programming in East Africa to date and makes Safaricom an Official Partner of the Jr. NBA in Kenya.

Through the collaboration, NBA Africa and Safaricom will host four regional Jr. NBA tournaments across Kenya for boys and girls ages 16 and under, culminating with a 16-team national tournament later this year. The collaboration will also include Jr. NBA Fit clinics, life-skills seminars, coaching capacity building, and an elite basketball development camp for 100 of the top high-school-age players from across the country. Top prospects from the elite camp will have the opportunity to participate in NBA Africa’s other elite development initiatives on the continent.

“Our collaboration with Safaricom builds on the NBA’s ongoing efforts to grow basketball in Kenya and across the continent of Africa,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to creating more opportunities for young people to engage in physical activity and learn the values inherent in sport.”

“For over two decades, we have supported Kenyan passion points including sports such as football, rugby and golf,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa. “We have created numerous opportunities for our youth, providing them with a platform through which they can launch their sports careers. We do this because we are Kenya’s biggest supporter and are led by our purpose of transforming lives. We look forward to engaging with NBA Africa as we explore how to transform the lives of our basketball loving youth across the country.”

In November 2023, NBA Africa established a new subsidiary in Kenya, with an office located in Westlands, Nairobi. The NBA Kenya office supports all of the league’s business and basketball development initiatives in the country and is led by NBA Kenya Senior Director and Country Operations Lead Michael Finley. The office marks NBA Africa’s fifth office on the continent, joining Cairo, Egypt; Dakar, Senegal; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Lagos, Nigeria.

Additional details about the Jr. NBA tournaments and elite camp will be announced at a later date.

About NBA Africa:

NBA Africa is an affiliate of the National Basketball Association (NBA), a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. NBA Africa conducts the league’s business in Africa, including the Basketball Africa League (BAL), and has opened subsidiary offices in Cairo, Egypt; Dakar, Senegal; Johannesburg, South Africa; Lagos, Nigeria; and Nairobi, Kenya. The league’s efforts on the continent have focused on increasing access to basketball and the NBA through youth and elite development, social responsibility, media distribution, corporate partnerships, NBA Africa Games, NBA Stores, the BAL, and more.

NBA games and programming are available in all 54 African countries, and the NBA has hosted three sold-out exhibition games on the continent since 2015. The BAL, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that tipped off its fourth season in March 2024. Fans can follow @NBA_Africa and @theBAL on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Safaricom:

Safaricom is the leading telecommunication company in East Africa. Our purpose is to transform lives by connecting people to people, people to opportunities, and people to information. We keep over 45.9 million customers connected and play a critical role in the society, supporting over one million jobs both directly and indirectly while our total economic value was estimated at KES 393 billion ($3.1 billion) for the 12 months through March 2022.

Listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and with annual revenues of close to KES 335.4 billion as of March 2024, Safaricom provides connectivity through wide range of technology, 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G in aggregate covering over 99% of Kenya’s population.

Safaricom is an equal opportunity employer, actively recruiting staff from different backgrounds reflecting the communities that we serve. We are committed to equal gender representation at all levels. Our target is to achieve 50:50 senior management gender parity by 2025.

As part of our ongoing commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we continue to work towards improving energy and resource efficiency in our network and facilities to reduce carbon emissions and our fuel consumption. We remain committed to becoming a Net Zero carbon-emitting company by 2050.