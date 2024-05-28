The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (https://BAL.NBA.com/) and MTN Rwandacell Plc (MTN Rwanda), a market leader in mobile telecommunications in Rwanda, today announced a collaboration that makes MTN Rwanda the Official Digital Partner of the 2024 BAL Playoffs and Finals.

The collaboration will see MTN Rwanda enhance the digital experience for BAL fans throughout the Playoffs and Finals taking place this week at BK Arena in Kigali through promotions, sweepstakes, and access to Ayoba, an all-in-one free app developed by MTN that offers free instant messaging; voice and video calling; sports, fashion, food, and entertainment news; games; and other content. MTN Rwanda customers will also have access to BAL content on Ayoba, including highlight packages and episodes of “BAL Daily,” (https://apo-opa.co/4dZB2Lu) a magazine program produced by the league featuring highlights of the games and surrounding events, interviews with players and coaches, and analysis from BAL commentators and other personalities.

“Our collaboration with MTN will bring Rwanda’s passionate Basketball Africa League fanbase even closer to the excitement of the BAL Playoffs and Finals,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “As a pan-African mobile telecommunications brand deeply rooted on the continent, MTN has been instrumental in providing enriched experiences for its customers in Africa. We have a shared ambition to empowering communities, driving innovation, and building a sustainable ecosystem for long-term growth. We look forward to working together to extend this impact to BAL fans in Rwanda.”

“We are thrilled to work with the BAL as their official digital partner,” said MTN Rwanda CEO Officer Mapula Bodibe. “Our customers can look forward to an unforgettable showcase of talent. As a token of appreciation, we will be giving out free tickets to our valued customers, so keep an eye out on our social media platforms for the giveaway. Additionally, BAL attendees will also receive a 35% discount when they pay for their tickets via MoMo. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that unite communities and empower Rwandan youth, fostering national unity.”

MTN Rwanda joins the BAL’s roster of partners that also includes Foundational Partners Rwanda Development Board, NIKE, Jordan Brand, and Wilson, as well as marketing partners Afreximbank, Bank of Kigali, Castle Lite, Hennessy, and RwandAir.

The 2024 BAL Playoffs and Finals will continue on Wednesday, May 29 with two semifinals games. In the first game, Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) will take on Al Ahly Ly (Libya) at 5 p.m. CAT. In the second game, Petro de Luanda (Angola) will face Cape Town Tigers (South Africa) at 8:00 p.m. CAT. The complete game schedule is available at BAL.NBA.com and will culminate with the 2024 BAL Finals on June 1 at 4:00 p.m. CAT. Tickets for the Playoffs and Finals are on sale now at BAL.NBA.com and Ticqet.rw.

About the BAL:

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that tipped off its fourth season in March 2024. Headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, the BAL builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Africa has organized across the continent and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America. Fans can follow the BAL (@theBAL) on Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4bSkC5F), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4dWzHVI), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/4bxjFzS), X (https://apo-opa.co/3R4JMGi), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4dVF73f) and register their interest in receiving more information at https://BAL.NBA.com/.

About MTN Rwandacell Plc:

MTN Rwandacell Plc (MTN Rwanda) is the market leader in mobile telecommunications in Rwanda. Since 1998, we have continuously invested in expanding and modernising our network and leading digital solutions for Rwanda’s progress. As the country’s No 1 network, we offer various services to subscribers, including innovative propositions such as personalised voice and data offers for individuals and corporates with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world to our customers because we believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.