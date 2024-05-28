The Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has categorically denied claims by former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu on a secret meeting with President Akufo-Addo in Dubai in 2021, before the rejection of the 2022 budget.

The office says the Speaker has not met the President in Dubai or anywhere else outside the Republic of Ghana, adding the publication is false, baseless and unfounded.

In a statement, the office asked Ghanaians to treat the claims with the contempt it deserves.

“These false allegations are part of a deliberate and calculated attempt by certain individuals to tarnish the reputation of the Speaker of Parliament. However, it assured that such attempts would not succeed,” the statement noted.

Mr Amidu has therefore been asked to retract and apologise to Speaker Bagbin, cautioning failure to do so would compel the speaker to take all necessary steps within his rights to protect his reputation.

“The Rt. Hon, Speaker requests Mr. Amidu to do the honourable thing and withdraw his statements and apologise unreservedly to the Speaker of Parliament and indeed the Parliament of Ghana, with the same prominence as he made the false and malicious statements, within seven days from the date of the release of this rejoinder.

“The failure of Mr Amidu to adhere to this request would leave the Rt. Hon. Speaker to no other option than to take all steps necessary within his rights to vindicate his name,” the statement warned.

It continued “The Rt Hon Speaker will not be deterred from carrying out his public service duties, guiding and providing leadership for Parliament even in the face of insinuations, unprovoked attacks and unfounded allegations like Mr. Amidu’s.”

“Mr. Martin Amidu must appreciate that the decisions taken on the floor of parliament is an extension of the voices of the citizens by the legislators who represent them distinctively.”

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: