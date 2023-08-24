Presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been told it is not in their place to scrutinise the performance of the Akufo-Addo government.

Former NPP General Secretary, John Boadu made this assertion on Asempa FM”s Ekosii Sen, stating it is the work of the opposition.

“It is not the responsibility of an aspirant to jab or say the government has failed. Will the government become better immediately after you become a flagbearer?

“Let the opposition do the criticism. What is the work of the NDC? Are the aspirants supposed to do it? We don’t need to demoralise ourselves with such comments that make people feel left out,” he stated.

To Mr Boadu, aspirants and party members at large should take interest in championing their agenda and achievements instead of making it look bad in the eyes of Ghanaians.

“Has the NDC ever acknowledged anything good we have done? Everyone has applauded the free SHS but has the NDC acknowledged its relevance? So their work is to review the negative aspects of government.

“It is not our job to scrutinise the government; what will we gain from that as party members?” he questioned.

