About six pregnant candidates and a nursing mother are writing the 2023 West Africa Senior High School Examination (WASSCE) at Nkwanta Senior High School of the Oti Region.

The West Africa Senior High Certificate Examination began today as candidates sat for the English Oral paper across the country.

Adom news‘ Obrempongba Owusu observed this when he visited Nkwanta Senior High School.

A total of 538 students are expected to partake in the annual examination.

Speaking with the Municipal Exams Coordinator, Prince Amponsah Safori, he was in high hopes about a successful examination as the candidates and the invigilators have been sensitized against exam malpractices.

He further debunked some allegations made about some headmasters in schools collecting monies to compromise the examination process.

Some of the candidates who spoke after the English Oral paper were optimistic about passing their exams.

According to them, it is their prayer the subsequent examination papers are the same to enable them write and pass to further their studies at the tertiary level.

The candidates promised to abide by all rules of the examination.

