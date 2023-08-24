Abigail Sarpong, a once-troubled drug addict who has successfully turned her life around, is now using her experience to advise young individuals.

She is committed to helping them avoid the clutches of destructive addictions that can shatter their potential.

At just 30 years old, Abigail carries the wisdom of someone who has faced the darkness of addiction and emerged into the light of recovery.

Speaking on the radio program Ewiase Mu Nsem on Nhyira FM, Abigail shared her personal story of battling addiction and rebuilding her life.

Abigail’s own struggles with addiction caused her to age beyond her years and experience discomfort when she was unable to satisfy her cravings for drugs. However, her journey to recovery has transformed her into a living testament.

Check out some of her before and after photos below:

drug addict changed

