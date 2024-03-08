The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has noted a significant improvement in the atmosphere during Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings.

In a reversal of their earlier stance, the party decided to participate in IPAC meetings again starting from January of this year.

IPAC meetings serve as a crucial platform for political parties to discuss election-related matters, voice concerns, and contribute constructively to electoral policies.

The committee also serves as an advisory body to the Electoral Commission (EC).

In 2021, the NDC leadership opted to boycott IPAC meetings, citing perceived bias from the Electoral Commission led by Jean Mensah in favor of the New Patriotic Party during the 2020 general elections.

However, in January of this year, the NDC rescinded their decision to abstain from IPAC meetings, citing improved consensus-building efforts.

In an interview on Citi FM, the NDC’s Deputy Director of Elections and IT, Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer said IPAC meetings now have a more positive and welcoming atmosphere.

He observed a notable change in the Electoral Commission’s behavior, with improved interactions during these meetings.

“It was very cordial. Don’t forget this year happens to be the third IPAC meeting that we attended. The first IPAC meeting was on 22nd February 2024. The second was on 29th February, and 7th March. So it’s been cordial since we returned to IPAC.

…It appears they have changed…It is not very cordial, very lovely. Not acrimonious. It is like the IPAC we used to know. That is consensus-building,” he stated.

