The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting for Thursday, March 7.

This is to address critical issues concerning the upcoming December 7, 2024 general elections.

In an official communication dated March 1, 2024, Deputy Chairperson for Corporate Services at the EC, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, invited political parties to the IPAC meeting.

Each party is requested to send three representatives.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10:am in the IPAC room of the Electoral Commission and will focus on finalizing the Election 2024 programs.

