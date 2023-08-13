The leader and 2024 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his promise to equip the youth of Ghana with the knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future and introduce a 24-hour economy.

In a statement to commemorate the 2023 International Youth Day, Mr Mahama said his administration will maximise the potential of agriculture, and provide critical social and IT infrastructure to stimulate economic growth.

Read his full post on Facebook below: