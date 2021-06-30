Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has condemned the murder of social activist, Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, by two unknown assailants at Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti region.

Speaking to JoyNews, Tuesday, Mr Dery indicated that the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the perpetrators of the crime face the full rigours of the law.

“Whoever is it who attacked Ibrahim Kaaka committed a criminal offence. We condemn it. Government does not support criminal acts at all. I am assuring you that government is not out to protect any criminal.

“If he kills you today, he kills me tomorrow and so we are not interested in that. We are a democratic country and we are prepared to give an account,” he said.

Member of the Economic Fighters League, Ibrahim Mohammed was attacked in front of his residence by two individuals on Saturday. He sustained several injuries to the head and was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital. But Mohammed was pronounced dead on Monday.

His death has resulted in many calling on government to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book. Kaaka’s death sparked agitations by the youth of Ejura who took to the streets to register their displeasure.

The Police have since picked up two bodyguards of the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Ejura Sekyedumase, Mohammed Bamba.

Before his death, the late Kaaka is said to have alleged that the MCE’s bodyguards, threatened him for making government unpopular with his social media activities.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Interior has urged Ghanaians to desist from politicizing such important matters. He is of the view that charting such a path would only shift the focus off the criminals.

“Don’t let us allow criminals to get away because while we are supposed to be pursuing them, we are engaging in this argument. I am making sure that the Police follow up,” he stated.

Mr Dery used the opportunity to express his condolence to the bereaved family for their loss and urged that, “all who have information about what exactly happened should come forward.”