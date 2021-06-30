Members of Patakro Development Association (PDA) in the diaspora have presented 160 desks to Patokro D/A Basic School at Patakro, in the Adansi North District of Ashanti Region.

The donation forms part of activities put in place by the association to accelerate development of the town.

The association is made up of natives of Patakro both home and abroad.

Mr. Kwame Owusu-Gyima who made the presentation on behalf of the association at a short ceremony said their gesture was to support academic activities in the school.

He said discussion with the headmistress revealed that the school was in dire need of desks for the children hence the procurement of the 160 mono desks.

Mr. Owusu-Gyima said the school had churned some of the members out to become, who they were today hence the need for them to come and give back to the school.

He urged the students to take their academic works seriously as well as take good care of the desks presented.

“We want to come and see these desks and chairs the same way we are seeing them.”

Elizabeth Ayisi, headmistress of the school expressed gratitude to the association for putting their resources together to help the school.

She noted that inadequate furniture was one of the top challenges facing the school.

She said she felt bad when she sees students without chairs because there was not enough tables and chairs in the school and expressed her joy for the quick response to the problem.

“The desks have come at the opportune time, currently there are enough desks for pupils and students and as a result teaching and learning will go on smoothly” she added.

Madam Ayisi said the school would do its best to put the items to good use to improve academic activities and also achieve good moral conduct.

Some of the students expressed their deepest appreciation to the Association for the provision of the desks. They also appealed for ICT lab, electricity, computers and toilet facility.

The head of Inspectorate Division of the Ghana Education Service in the Adansi North district of Ashanti Region, Winfield Ghunney urged the government to speed up the procurement of textbooks for the new curriculum for schools.

He said since there are no textbooks, teachers go to the internet to search for information to enable them teach the children. “Under the present dispensation teaching and learning cannot go on as expected”, he said.