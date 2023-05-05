Nestled in the Achimota Forest in Accra is the Accra Zoo, a public facility operated by the Forestry Commission, which houses a variety of wild animals.

Among these animals are four felines, including a lion, a lioness, and two cubs.

During a recent visit by Kafui Dey, the host of the GTV Breakfast Show on the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, he was shown the feeding routine of the wild cats.

According to the zoo officials, the lions’ diet consists primarily of horse and cow meat.

Each week, the lions consume a full horse or cow, which is equivalent to seven days’ worth of food.

On a daily basis, the lion and lioness are fed 8 kilograms of meat each, while their two cubs are given 3.5 kilograms of meat, making their total daily diet weigh in at 23 kilograms.

Before being delivered to the cats’ cages by the zookeepers, the meat is defrosted and chopped up, having been stored in a deep freezer.

