Van Vicker, a popular Ghanaian actor, was recently spotted in a movie alongside some Kumawood stars.

During a scene where he sang and danced with Matilda Asare, Van Vicker appeared to be thoroughly enjoying himself and could barely contain his laughter.

A video of the incident was posted on New Kumasi TV’s YouTube channel, in which Van Vicker and Matilda Asare could be seen singing the well-known Ghanaian song “All For You” by E.T. Mensah.

However, their moment was interrupted by the arrival of Mr Beautiful, Okomfo Kolege, Dr. Likee and a few other Kumawood stars.

Despite the disruption, the cast and crew found the situation amusing and burst into laughter.

Dr. Likee, along with the other stars, continued to entertain Van Vicker with their humorous responses and acting skills, causing him to grin widely and laugh intermittently throughout the scene.

