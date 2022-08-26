Popular Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known in entertainment circles as Akuapem Poloo, has gone international after announcing her conversion to Islam.

The actress was featured in the news in India as a media outlet reported her switch from Christianity to Islam and celebrated her.

Poloo was super excited about the news and shared a video of it on her social media page.

She captioned the footage, saying “Wow India oo I’m just blessed Haha I love it how other countries pronounce my name Akuapempuluu my name has gone far oo worldwide I wish I understand what she is saying (HIS FAVOR ON ME ALHAMDULILLAH ) being featured in Indian news lol wow.”

The actress did not understand what the news anchor was saying as she spoke in Hindu. One Indian, who understood the language, explained to her that the media was super excited about her no longer wearing revealing clothes and broadcasted the news to debunk the popular notion in India that Islam is spread through force.

The video surprised many as they did not expect a foreign media house to report about the actress. They congratulated her.

