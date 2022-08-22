Popular Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari’s sister, Sidiku Buari Samera, got married to the love of her life Seloame Baëta in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony from which videos have been shared online.

Samera, a rapper with the stage name Esbee, tied the knot with a handsome young man called Seloame Baëta, who works as a Project Engineer at Cenpower.

In one of the most captivating moments from the traditional wedding ceremony, the famous actress was seen together with her mother and another sister, passionately speaking positive words into their sister’s marriage.