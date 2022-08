Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has announced that her beloved sister Sidiku Buari Samera is soon getting hitched.

With excitement, she took to her official Instagram page to share that her sister would be getting married.

Samera, a rapper with the stage name Esbee, would tie the knot with Seloame Baëta, who works as a Project Engineer at Cenpower. With excitement, she wrote:

“These two mehnnn…❤️❤️❤️.. Here’s to a lifetime full of happiness and love….~ . @samera_buari @mr_baeta.”