Safinatu Adizatu Mohammed, the embattled 23-year-old Level 100 student of the University of Ghana, who is accused of allegedly stabbing her Ghanaian lover who returned from Canada recently to death, has finally confessed to how an arrangement was made by some men, to whisk away the remains of Frank Osei, after he was killed.

She said an arrangement was made by some boys from Ashaiman to dispose of the body of Frank Osei.

The suspect, who initially declined to talk about the issue without her counsel present, has said, she went out to send mobile money to a friend, and upon her return, she spotted Osei lying dead in a pool of blood.

Police sources have revealed that Safinatu alleged that the men (whose names she refused to mention) called others from Ashaiman to come over to her place to pick up the body but she decided to call the police for assistance, adding that the suspect claimed it was her pastor ‘boyfriend’ who allegedly sent the killers to her residence to attack Frank.

“They wanted to dispose of the body but I called a police officer who is also a friend to the scene of crime,” she allegedly said.

Earlier reports suggested that Safinatu Adizatu Mohammed, also known as Safinatu Diamond, was assisted by one Michael Fiifi Ampofo Arku, a Technical Officer, to commit the crime at her residence at Ashaley Botwe School Junction in Accra.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the chin, jaw, back and strangled to death after he visited Safina and decided to spend the night at her place.

After assessing the murder scene, the police argued there may be other people involved in the murder, as Safinatu and her accomplice could not have killed the victim alone, citing the deceased’s body build.

Contrary to initial reports that Frank rented the apartment for Safinatu, it has emerged that a popular Ghanaian pastor, who was her boyfriend, was also allegedly dating the suspect, and rented the apartment for her.

They have been remanded again to reappear on August 24, 2022 by a court in Adentan.