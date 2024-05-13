Inaki Williams continued his goalscoring prowess once again for Athletic Bilbao, notching his 12th goal of the season in a thrilling comeback draw against Osasuna on Saturday night.

His goal in the 2-2 draw at the San Mamés stadium was a milestone, marking his 100th goal for the club.

This capped off his most productive campaign yet in the Red and White jersey, with three goals in the last two games.

Despite trailing for the first 50 minutes after goals from Raul Garcia and Reuben Garcia for the visitors, Williams ignited the comeback with a superb finish on the hour mark.

In the dying minutes of extra time, substitute Asier Villalibre salvaged a crucial point for Athletic Bilbao, who are in pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot.

Williams, a native of Bilbao, has endeared himself to fans since his senior debut for the club in 2015.

The Ghana striker attained cult hero status, especially after Athletic Club’s recent Copa del Rey triumph last month.

Looking ahead, Inaki Williams aims to maintain his impressive form as Bilbao visits Celta Vigo on Wednesday, hosts Sevilla, and concludes their season away at Rayo Vallecano.